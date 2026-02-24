Dakota Wealth Management Sells 48,401 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,401 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 363.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

