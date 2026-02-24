Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.70. Valhi shares last traded at $13.9020, with a volume of 10,534 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VHI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Valhi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valhi to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.
Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.
