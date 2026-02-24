Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.31. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 7,944 shares trading hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.13.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.