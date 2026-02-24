Cyclone Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2026

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPWGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Cyclone Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 850,000 shares traded.

Cyclone Power Technologies Price Performance

Cyclone Power Technologies Company Profile

Cyclone Power Technologies, which trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol CYPW, is a U.S.-based engineering company focused on the development and commercialization of clean, external-combustion engines and power generation systems. The company’s proprietary Cyclone Engine employs a patented uniflow design that can operate on a wide range of fuels, including biofuels, solar energy, waste heat and conventional hydrocarbons. This fuel flexibility allows Cyclone Power to target diverse markets seeking efficient, low-emission alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines and turbines.

Cyclone Power’s core offerings revolve around small-to-mid-scale power units designed for distributed generation, waste-heat recovery and off-grid applications.

