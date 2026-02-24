Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.20. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 30,989 shares trading hands.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOTK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of -0.32.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sono-Tek by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.