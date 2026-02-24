Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli Sells 3,668 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $126,546.00. Following the sale, the director owned 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,287. The trade was a 85.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $617.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 222.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet’s product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

