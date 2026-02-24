PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF $JPY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of JPY stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.79. Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.2096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities and equity-related securities traded on Japanese markets. JPY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

