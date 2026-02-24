Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,708 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 3.2% of Compound Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $98,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.54.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $1,130,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 554,751 shares of company stock valued at $105,592,252 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

