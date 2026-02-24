Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and traded as high as $58.00. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 12,990 shares.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp., founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, specializes in the design, development and manufacture of precision electronic components and sensor systems. The company’s core product offerings include magnetostrictive transducers, torque and position sensors, wideband RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as high-reliability printed circuit boards and molded bus assemblies. These solutions are engineered to withstand harsh operating environments and meet stringent performance requirements.

Espey’s sensor technologies are employed in applications ranging from industrial automation and energy production to commercial and military aerospace platforms.

