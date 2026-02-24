Compound Planning Inc. Has $72.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Compound Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $72,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

