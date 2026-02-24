Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 117.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Compound Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

VTI opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $572.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

