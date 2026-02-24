Contrasting Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and Community Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 7.83% 6.07% 0.48% Community Bancorp. 24.67% 16.08% 1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom Financial and Community Bancorp.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $63.61 million 1.34 $370,000.00 $0.71 16.90 Community Bancorp. $48.78 million 3.55 $16.97 million $3.01 10.30

Volatility & Risk

Community Bancorp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freedom Financial. Community Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bancorp. beats Freedom Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture. The company also provides commercial real estate lending products, including financing for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, including credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business; to develop residential or commercial properties; and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. In addition, it offers residential real estate lending products, including fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; and retail credit services, which includes personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans. The company also provides municipal and institutional banking services, such as deposit account services, term and tax-exempt loans, and lines of credit to state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it offers consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit and credit cards, night deposit facilities, and online, mobile and telephone banking services. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

