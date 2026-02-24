Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Michael Guest

Representative Michael Guest (Republican-Mississippi) recently sold shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dynatrace stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – SP” account.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 1/9/2026.

Dynatrace Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 202,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dynatrace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynatrace to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.