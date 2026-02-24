Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gartner by 1,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.36. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $507.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,375.44. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. This represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

