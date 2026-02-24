JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,072,138 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of CNH Industrial worth $90,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 77.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 923.2% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNH opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. iA Financial set a $13.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

