Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Paychex stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “LIVTR” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

Paychex Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.04 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

