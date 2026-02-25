23,098 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

