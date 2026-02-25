Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Evercore lifted their target price on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $203.04. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,810,952.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,090,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at $28,420,710.12. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 368,119 shares of company stock valued at $85,956,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

