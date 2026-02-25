Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,036,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413,394 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

