Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,929 Unum Group $UNM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,007.36. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,760. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Unum Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.