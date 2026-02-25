Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 462.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VUG opened at $463.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.91 and a 200 day moving average of $478.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

