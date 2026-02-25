abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 97,067 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

More abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.