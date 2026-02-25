abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 97,067 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank forecasts lift long-term gold sentiment — UBS says a mix of Fed easing, geopolitics and rising demand could push gold to $6,200/oz by mid‑year, supporting metal-backed ETFs like SGOL. Fed easing, geopolitical turmoil, rising demand will combine to push gold to $6,200/oz by mid-year – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk remains a tailwind — Natixis warns that an escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions could lift gold toward $5,800/oz, bolstering safe-haven demand for physical gold ETFs. Gold could hit $5,800 if U.S.-Iran conflict escalates – Natixis’ Dahdah
- Positive Sentiment: Central-bank buying and structural demand support prices — analysis and forecasts highlighting large-scale reserve buys (1,000 tonnes) and technical breakouts underpin the bullish case. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: 1,000 Tonnes Bought, Demand Surges – Rally Sustainable?
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing tariff and policy uncertainty is keeping safe‑haven flows into gold alive, helping metal‑backed ETFs. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Tariff Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Position adjustments and intraday technicals are creating choppy moves—some reports point to modest gains as traders rebalance, not a clear trend change. Gold Edges Higher Amid Possible Position Adjustments
- Neutral Sentiment: Structural market changes—e.g., Türkiye creating a mining exchange and China signaling it will expand influence in the international gold market—are medium-term factors that could alter flows but won’t move prices immediately. Türkiye to establish new mining exchange in 2026 to boost financing and price transparency as $5,000/oz gold becomes ‘new normal’
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and short‑term pullbacks: multiple market notes show traders booking gains after recent rallies, pressuring near‑term gold prices and ETF flows. Gold sees profit taking; silver up in choppy trade
- Negative Sentiment: Hawkish Fed signals and stronger U.S. data can sap bullion’s momentum—reports note gold slipped below key levels on hawkish Fed cues and rising consumer confidence. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,250 Rejected – Will Bulls Regain Control?
- Negative Sentiment: Supply and selling pressure: reports that Russia sold roughly 300k oz in January add near‑term supply into the market, which can weigh on price. Russia made up to $1.68 billion selling 300,000 ounces of gold in January as prices hit record highs
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian analyst views: some strategists advise reducing gold exposure in favor of Treasuries if risk sentiment reverts, a narrative that can pressure ETF flows. Sell gold, buy Treasuries? BI’s McGlone sees risk of reversion in 2026
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
