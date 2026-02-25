Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 166.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

