Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $7.79 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $384.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $414.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.