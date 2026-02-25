Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2,020.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 76,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,178,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $737.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $750.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

