Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $5.41 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $291.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

