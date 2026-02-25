Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $19.99 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2,356.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,253 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

