Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 105.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $504.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $504.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

