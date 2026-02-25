7,598 Shares in Crane $CR Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $190,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 736,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,524,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Crane Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $214.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.71 per share, with a total value of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,443,634.57. This represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,333.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 220 shares in the company, valued at $40,088.40. The trade was a 214.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

Featured Articles

