Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 47.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

