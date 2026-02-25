Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.40 Million in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 17.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Tanger by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Tanger by 436.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 651,961 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Tanger had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.410-2.490 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 124.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

