Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

More Secure Energy Services News

TSE SES opened at C$19.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.72. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Here are the key news stories impacting Secure Energy Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, implying roughly an 8% upside versus recent levels. BayStreet.CA

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, implying roughly an 8% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial increased its target from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and kept a “sector perform” view, likewise implying about an 8% upside. BayStreet.CA

National Bank Financial increased its target from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and kept a “sector perform” view, likewise implying about an 8% upside. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank bumped its target from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and remains “sector perform,” aligning with the higher consensus band around C$21. BayStreet.CA

Scotiabank bumped its target from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and remains “sector perform,” aligning with the higher consensus band around C$21. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and kept a “market perform” rating, a smaller lift but still supportive. BayStreet.CA

BMO Capital Markets raised its target from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and kept a “market perform” rating, a smaller lift but still supportive. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark increased its target from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and retained a “hold” stance, implying about an 18% upside from recent prices. BayStreet.CA Zacks.com

ATB Cormark increased its target from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and retained a “hold” stance, implying about an 18% upside from recent prices. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its target sharply from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and carries a “buy” rating — the most bullish call here, suggesting roughly a 34% upside and likely the biggest driver of positive investor sentiment. BayStreet.CA TickerReport.com

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.