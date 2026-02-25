Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Holdings Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 116.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,612 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 214,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

CGDV stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1928 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

