Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
Key Stories Impacting Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Two recent Seeking Alpha pieces argue SCHD is an attractive long-term value/dividend-growth play, highlighting its fundamentals-based selection, reconstitution-driven dividend growth and above-average yield — a direct bullish catalyst for income investors. SCHD: An Excellent Value Fund For Long-Term Investors
- Positive Sentiment: A follow-up Seeking Alpha piece frames SCHD’s dividend growth engine as entering a potentially stronger phase amid a market rotation into income/quality names — narrative likely to attract new allocations to dividend ETFs. SCHD’s Dividend Growth Engine May Be Entering Its Most Powerful Phase Yet
- Positive Sentiment: 247WallSt highlights SCHD as a low-cost, 100-stock dividend ETF with a competitive yield versus cash alternatives — coverage like this tends to steer conservative and retirement-focused flows toward the fund. This Schwab ETF Holds 100 Dividend Stocks, Charges 0.06% a Year, and Yields More Than Most Savings Accounts
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple 247WallSt roundups recommend SCHD among low-volatility/dividend ETFs for retirees and list it as one of the Schwab ETFs to consider before the month-end — more retail/income-focused attention. The 3 Schwab ETFs to Buy Before March
- Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool-style list of “3 simple ETFs to buy with $1,000” includes SCHD as a straightforward, long-term holding — useful awareness/education but less of an immediate flow driver than dedicated dividend coverage. 3 Simple ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for a Lifetime
- Neutral Sentiment: Other consumer-facing pieces position SCHD among recommended ETFs for retirees or conservative investors; these broaden awareness but are unlikely to cause sharp short-term moves by themselves. 3 Dividend ETFs Designed for Conservative Retirees
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.