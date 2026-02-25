Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Key Stories Impacting Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.