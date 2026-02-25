Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,424 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after buying an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,193,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,560 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 338,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 213,774 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

