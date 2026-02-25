Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 7.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 19,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $474.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

