iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Position Raised by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 282.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

