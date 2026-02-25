Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,140. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $266.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.65. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $277.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.