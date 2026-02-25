Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,903 shares of company stock valued at $31,496,959. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

