Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Gen Digital accounts for 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.Gen Digital’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

