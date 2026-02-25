Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,987 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

