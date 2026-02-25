Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $389.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

