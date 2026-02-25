Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,197 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 256.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariff uncertainty and a weaker dollar have supported gold’s rally, lifting demand for GLD as a hedge against policy risk. Gold Climbs 1.4% Toward $5,180 as Trump Announces 15% Global Tariff
- Positive Sentiment: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge (Core PCE) jumped, which boosted gold’s inflation-hedge appeal and helped lift flows into GLD. The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Measure Leapfrogs The CPI
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened Middle East tensions — analysts say an escalation could push gold much higher, underpinning demand for GLD as a safe haven. Gold could hit $5,800 if U.S.-Iran conflict escalates – Natixis’ Dahdah
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bank reports (UBS, central‑bank buying narratives) forecast much higher medium-term gold prices, supporting strategic GLD demand. Fed easing, geopolitical turmoil, rising demand will combine to push gold to $6,200/oz by mid-year – UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Early session moves appear partly driven by position adjustments rather than a directional shift — suggests intraday volatility rather than a sustained trend change. Gold Edges Higher Amid Possible Position Adjustments
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term structural moves (China aiming to expand influence in international gold markets) could reshape liquidity and price formation, but timing and impact on GLD are uncertain. China to ‘expand the country’s market share and influence on prices in the international gold market’ – Hong Kong official
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentators note bulls are defending key support and eyeing higher targets, which means GLD flows could be guided by near‑term technicals. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bulls Defend Support, Eye $5,345 Target
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking after recent rallies has pressured gold and reduced short‑term GLD buying; intraday retreats were reported across markets. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Traders Take Profits After Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Safe‑haven flows cooled as markets awaited diplomatic talks, removing some immediate support for GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Fades as Gold Market Awaits Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. consumer confidence and hawkish Fed signals at times reduce immediate demand for gold, prompting short‑term outflows from GLD. Gold prices remain under pressure as U.S. Consumer Confidence rises to 91.2
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.