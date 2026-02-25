Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,197 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 256.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $474.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.95.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

