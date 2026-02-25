Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 33,930 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 44,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

