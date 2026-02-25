one8zero8 LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of one8zero8 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,141,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,627,240,000 after buying an additional 362,355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,390,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,756,191,000 after buying an additional 139,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,456,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $389.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.89. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

