Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Raised by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Shares of JNJ opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $247.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.