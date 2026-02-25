Reviewing SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY)

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) and SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SecureAlert shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and SecureAlert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas 16.16% 30.60% 19.26% SecureAlert 1.80% -33.67% 10.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 1 7 2 0 2.10 SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Noble Gas and SecureAlert, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Noble Gas presently has a consensus target price of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 22.17%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than SecureAlert.

Risk and Volatility

American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureAlert has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Noble Gas and SecureAlert”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 2.90 $3.16 billion $0.77 17.95 SecureAlert $35.22 million 0.17 -$1.88 million $0.05 9.96

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than SecureAlert. SecureAlert is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats SecureAlert on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

