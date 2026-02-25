Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.75. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.80.

TSE:SPB opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

