Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.13.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 3.4%

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.89.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain: reported debt-to-equity is very high (~215.5), current ratio ~0.43 and quick ratio ~0.23, and net margin ~3.6% — higher leverage and low liquidity increase downside risk if operating cash flow weakens.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

