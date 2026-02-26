Savant Capital LLC Has $69.66 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.